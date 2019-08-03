Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) Stock Price Up 5%

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 496,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 836,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADOM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adomani in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 64.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adomani Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adomani stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Adomani at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

