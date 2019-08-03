Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Earns Average Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their average rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an average rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 95.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

