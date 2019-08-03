Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. 141,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $433.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after buying an additional 323,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Acushnet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,994,000 after buying an additional 264,101 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 158,872 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

