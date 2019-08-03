Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

ATVI stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. 9,744,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $102,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after acquiring an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,547 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,560,000 after acquiring an additional 222,722 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

