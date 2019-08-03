AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Down 5.1%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.42, 1,397,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,813,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.