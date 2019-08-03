AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Down 5.1%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.42, 1,397,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,813,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.