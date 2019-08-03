AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

