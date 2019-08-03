ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 1,718,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 177,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

