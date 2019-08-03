Absolute (ABS) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Absolute has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a market capitalization of $44,730.00 and $79.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00998810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00034658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00259659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,005,993 coins and its circulating supply is 12,473,701 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

