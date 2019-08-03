Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.81, approximately 4,503,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,661,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $85,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.