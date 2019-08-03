Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.22

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.16. Abacus Property Group shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 3,353,549 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abacus Property Group’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

