$978.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post sales of $978.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970.88 million and the highest is $989.30 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $965.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.22. 998,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,700. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,109,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,145,000 after buying an additional 204,909 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,089,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,422,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 132.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 836,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,393,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

