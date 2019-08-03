$92.07 Million in Sales Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce $92.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.99 million to $96.38 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $369.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.16 million to $383.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $283.05 million to $436.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. 19,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.47. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,077.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 259,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,224,947.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 328,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,577. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 371,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

