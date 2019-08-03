8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Gap Down to $24.17

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $24.17. 8X8 shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 24,785 shares trading hands.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,375,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 8X8 by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 488,189 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,271,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in 8X8 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,193,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

