$719.69 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to report $719.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.90 million and the lowest is $717.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $711.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4,419.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 197,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 193,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 54,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 471,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 100,466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 40,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,312. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

