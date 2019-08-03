$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

GPC stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,803. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

