4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at Liberum Capital

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,890 ($37.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,646.40. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a market cap of $811.67 million and a PE ratio of 23.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 20.52 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

