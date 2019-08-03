$448.04 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $448.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.04 million to $456.00 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $433.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $129,861,000 after purchasing an additional 211,386 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 881.8% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,763,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,403. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

