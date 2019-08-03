$421.55 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $421.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.10 million and the highest is $429.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $222.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $205.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In other news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

KWR traded down $13.61 on Friday, hitting $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 153,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $162.87 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.