$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.45 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $17.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 52,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,648. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

