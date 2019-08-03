3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in 3M by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 385,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 254,983 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 326,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,330 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

MMM stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 149,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,090. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

