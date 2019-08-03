$318.47 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $318.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $325.46 million. J2 Global reported sales of $287.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,406,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $190,981.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCOM traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.72. 277,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,577. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

