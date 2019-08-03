305,953 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco by 142.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 21.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,242,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,405,499 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 135,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,764. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

