300 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,281 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,271.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,724. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $293.71 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

