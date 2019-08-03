2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.

TWOU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 5,724,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 5.11. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $810.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $555,922.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $356,942. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 2U by 27.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in 2U by 39.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

