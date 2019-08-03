$23.66 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce sales of $23.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $24.01 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $20.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $93.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.20 million to $94.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $99.58 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $103.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

In related news, Director Monique Berke acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SmartFinancial by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in SmartFinancial by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

