22,201 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 985.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. 2,206,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,283. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

