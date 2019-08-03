21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 206,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,007. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $823.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.