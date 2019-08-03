21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 206,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,007. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $823.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
