1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

1ST TR SMALL CA/COM has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30.

