1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) Shares Down 1.4%

1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $26.23, approximately 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.