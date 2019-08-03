$19.66 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to report $19.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.04 million and the highest is $20.77 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $45.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $47.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.94 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $338.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.17 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 9,094.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 4,582,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00. HEXO has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

