16,097 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $262,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,716,059. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

NYSE EW traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $214.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

