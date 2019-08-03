15,040 Shares in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKF. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,233,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 3,254.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 226,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 73,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 8,010.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

