$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $850,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.59 million to $14.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

Shares of CRMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 223,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

