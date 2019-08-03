125,000 Shares in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Franks International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franks International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franks International by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 109,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franks International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,013,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,765,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,480,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $382,710.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,902.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,000 shares of company stock worth $1,999,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 530,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,276. Franks International NV has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franks International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

