$124.91 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $124.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.61 million and the highest is $126.13 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $115.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $491.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.46 million to $495.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $527.69 million, with estimates ranging from $505.79 million to $539.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

USPH traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $378,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,729.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

