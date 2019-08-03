12,068 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $21,740,238.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,453.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.98. 62,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,093. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.08. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

