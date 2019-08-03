11,500 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.73.

In related news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,950 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,342. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.99. 1,178,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.