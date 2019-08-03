11,133 Shares in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1,413.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TCG BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TCG BDC by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.94 on Friday. TCG BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $916.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.55%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.