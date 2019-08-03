$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $733,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,542.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 134,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $95.14.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

