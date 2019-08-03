-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.84). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,351. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

