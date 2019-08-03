$0.76 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Craig Erlich purchased 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,661.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,872,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $695,777. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

ADC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $67.03. 223,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,648. Agree Realty has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.