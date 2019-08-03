$0.76 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Craig Erlich purchased 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,661.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,872,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $695,777. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

ADC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $67.03. 223,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,648. Agree Realty has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

