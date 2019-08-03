$0.29 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.45. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 3.76%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USM. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of USM traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. 1,005,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,044. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $1,412,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,102.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $625,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,742 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

