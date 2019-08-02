ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. 130,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

