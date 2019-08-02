Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading 7.3% Higher

Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), 1,735,666 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

