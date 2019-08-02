Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.09.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

