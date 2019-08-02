Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $42,953.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00267935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01414239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00110997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

