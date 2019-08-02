Zero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $411.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market cap of $491,711.00 and $411.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,619,796 coins and its circulating supply is 6,592,345 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

