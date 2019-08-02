Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $3.73 million and $18,736.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.01430278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00112033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,208,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,913,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.