ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.33. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,695 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.