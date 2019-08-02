Zeepin Hits Market Cap of $3.70 Million (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $133,116.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00268933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.01442741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00112345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

